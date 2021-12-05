Quaero Capital S.A. Acquires New Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after buying an additional 5,168,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,598,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 1,489,189 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 131.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 785,567 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.41%. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

