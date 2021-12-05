QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QNST. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $845.63 million, a P/E ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,707 shares of company stock worth $3,214,134 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 177.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 19.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

