Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $26.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

RDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter worth $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. 1,630,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,855. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

