Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $706.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Radius Health by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after buying an additional 2,727,837 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Radius Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth $2,031,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Radius Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after buying an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Radius Health by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 246,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

