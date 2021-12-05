RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of RadNet worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RDNT opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.64. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

