Rajiv Gupta Sells 100,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00.
Shares of AVTR opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after purchasing an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after purchasing an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on AVTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
