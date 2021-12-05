Rajiv Gupta Sells 100,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00.

Shares of AVTR opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after purchasing an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after purchasing an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

