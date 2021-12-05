Raymond James Boosts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$5.75

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.86.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$3.56 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.80.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$488.74 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

