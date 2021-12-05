Raymond James Lowers Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $68.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $255,116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.