Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK opened at $24.13 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

