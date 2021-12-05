Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $262.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

