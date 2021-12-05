Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $504,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 296,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 163,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 46.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 48,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

