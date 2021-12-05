Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $118.94 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $108.79 and a 1 year high of $137.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.90.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

