Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 24,694 Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,470.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 54,394 shares during the last quarter.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,071. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $14.83 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

