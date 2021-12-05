Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RCRUY opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Recruit has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

