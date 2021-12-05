Reinhart Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.21% of Gentex worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,203,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 271.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 74,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

