Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $18.93 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $18,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,264,011 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $26.50 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

