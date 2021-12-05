Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $24.42 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,264 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 1.2% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

CFG opened at $46.35 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

