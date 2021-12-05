Reinhart Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $14,137,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

XRAY opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

