Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 7,759 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,523,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. First Hawaiian comprises about 2.3% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $44,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 62.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 683,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

