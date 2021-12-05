Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Up to $43.38

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.38, but opened at $46.58. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $45.59, with a volume of 793 shares trading hands.

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.