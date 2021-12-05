Research Analysts Set Expectations for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.47) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.38).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of TGTX opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

