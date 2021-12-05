Reviewing Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Foresight Acquisition and LifeStance Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 12.22 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

Foresight Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Foresight Acquisition and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

LifeStance Health Group has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 171.05%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Foresight Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Foresight Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Acquisition and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Acquisition N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42%

Foresight Acquisition Company Profile

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

