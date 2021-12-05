Reviewing Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) & Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Friendly Hills Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) $5.81 billion 3.91 $1.41 billion $2.16 9.30 Friendly Hills Bank $6.77 million 2.97 $1.02 million $0.59 16.95

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank. Swedbank AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Friendly Hills Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swedbank AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Friendly Hills Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) 40.63% 13.18% 0.73% Friendly Hills Bank 17.24% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and Friendly Hills Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 1 7 4 0 2.25 Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $186.00, suggesting a potential upside of 826.29%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than Friendly Hills Bank.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Friendly Hills Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment develops corporate and capital market products for the rest of the bank and the savings banks. The Baltic Banking segment handles customers located in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The Group Functions and Others segment consists of centralized business support units and the product areas group lending and payments, and group savings. The company was founded by Eduard Ludendorff on October 28, 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

About Friendly Hills Bank

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

