Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $413.97

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.97 ($5.41) and traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.74). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 436 ($5.70), with a volume of 9,981 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCDO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £271.27 million and a P/E ratio of 150.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 430.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Ricardo’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In other Ricardo news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of Ricardo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total transaction of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

