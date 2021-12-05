Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,420.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,417.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

