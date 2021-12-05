Rigel Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36,002.00 (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $195,500.62 and approximately $36,002.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rigel Protocol Coin Profile

RGP is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,809,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,514,436 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

