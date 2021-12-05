Rio DeFi Market Capitalization Reaches $27.69 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00038995 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00218845 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.