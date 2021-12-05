Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $64.13

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.13, but opened at $62.40. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $61.97, with a volume of 40,256 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 748.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.