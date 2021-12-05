RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,664 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $315,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.