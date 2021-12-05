RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

IWF opened at $292.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

