RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in South State by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of South State by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $78.02 on Friday. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.