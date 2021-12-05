RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.5% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 32.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Fiserv by 26.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 824,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,417,000 after buying an additional 170,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

