Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 15,830 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $69,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 95.1% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $197.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

