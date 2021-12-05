Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $57,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after buying an additional 1,262,619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $70,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

