Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 39,261 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,693,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,261 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $62,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after buying an additional 2,174,727 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $34.42 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

