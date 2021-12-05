Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,989 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $50,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 367,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,076,000 after buying an additional 182,759 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,916,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,945,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

