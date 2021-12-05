Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $52,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in MSCI by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,673,457. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $603.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $632.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.42. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

