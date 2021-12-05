Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,715 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $64,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,953,000 after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $434.13 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.29 and a 200 day moving average of $405.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

