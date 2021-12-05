Robert Guenthner Sells 419 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $13,173.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76.

On Thursday, November 4th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $271,964.16.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Guenthner sold 10,328 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $472,506.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $294,037.64.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

