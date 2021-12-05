Robert L. Demorest Sells 5,313 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MRTN opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after acquiring an additional 509,222 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,777,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

