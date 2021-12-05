Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 251,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.4 days.

RHHVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roche presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RHHVF stock opened at $396.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.97 and a 200-day moving average of $381.40. Roche has a 12-month low of $308.57 and a 12-month high of $411.44.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

