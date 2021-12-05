ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Research Coverage Started at SEB Equities

SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a 3,000.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RKWBF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,000.00.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

ROCKWOOL International A/S stock opened at $380.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.13. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52-week low of $346.00 and a 52-week high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.