Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.