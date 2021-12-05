Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report sales of $8.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $14.27 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $35.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roivant Sciences.

A number of analysts have commented on ROIV shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of ROIV opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

