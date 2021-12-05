Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 22,570 Shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) by 649.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBON. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,691,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

Get VanEck China Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CBON opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.