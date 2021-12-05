Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meredith were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 9,024.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,710,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,581 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 1,036.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 237,008 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,812,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meredith by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,083 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE MDP opened at $59.07 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

