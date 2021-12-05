Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,341 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,001,000 after buying an additional 232,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,097,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,440,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,203,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,046,000 after buying an additional 432,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after buying an additional 43,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE:REZI opened at $26.52 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.