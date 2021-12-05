Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 1,213.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,169,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Shares of FXE stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $115.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

