Royal Bank of Canada Has $611,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 76.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of PYZ stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $96.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

