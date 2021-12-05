Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$150.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.98.

NYSE RY opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $108.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

